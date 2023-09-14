Aaron Shae Hughes
Aaron Shae Hughes, a beloved son, brother, and father, peacefully passed away on Sept. 12, 2023. He was 52 years old.
Born in NC on Feb. 2, 1971, Aaron was the loving son of Michael Hughes Sr. and wife, Marilyn, of Mount Crawford, and Lucille Stainback and husband, Joe, of Clarksville, Va.
He was united in marriage to Cynthia (Loyd) Hughes, who preceded him in death in 2021.
Aaron is also survived by his loving son, Christian Hughes of Staunton; sister, Jayne Hughes Lafreniere of Clinton, Md.; and brother, Mike Hughes of Staunton.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Mount Solon with Mike Hughes Sr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the family, c/o Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812 to aid in funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
