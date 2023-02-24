Aaron Wayne Mitchell
Aaron Wayne Mitchell, 43, of Stanley, Va., passed away Feb. 22, 2023, at his residence. He was born March 25, 1979, to Delmas Mitchell of Broadway and Barbara Basserman of Timberville.
Surviving are his three sons, Matthew Mitchell of Fulks Run, Mason McDorman of Crimora and Noah McDorman of Stanley; one brother, Michael Basserman of Timberville; and grandparents, Raymond and Mae Mitchell.
His grandparents, Shirley Basserman and Jason Hinkle preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
