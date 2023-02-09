Abbie Elizabeth Moubray Comer, 97, of Elkton, passed away Feb. 7, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. Mrs. Comer was born Sept. 11, 1925, in Elkton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard Walter and Lizzie Anna Shifflett Moubray and her husband, Harold B. Comer.
Mrs. Comer loved people and was a true Christian lady who enjoyed social events of all kinds. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and a friend to many.
She is survived by daughters, Bonnie Comer Nicholson and husband, Bill, and Shirley Comer Heslep and husband, Jim; a son, Chic Comer and wife, Brenda; sisters, Faye Cason and Lena Mae Cubbage; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton. There will be a private family burial at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton. The casket will remain closed.
Donations may be made to the Harrisonburg Rockingham Fire and Rescue, 20 E. Gay St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 in lieu of flowers.
Her family would like to thank all her friends and family who came to see her prior to her death.
Condolences can be shared by visiting kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.