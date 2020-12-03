Ada Doris Wyant, age 83, of Elkton, passed away Dec. 1, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing Home in Luray. She was born Dec. 14, 1936, in Elkton, Va., and was the daughter of the late Clark and Bertha Wood Shifflett.
Mrs. Wyant worked in health care and was previously employed with Rockingham Memorial Hospital and Tastee Freeze in Elkton. Ada loved her family and was a dedicated believer in the Lord.
On April 10, 1954, she married John Everett Wyant, who preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 1992.
Ada is survived by her son, Richard Lee Wyant and wife, Rachael, of Elkton; daughters, Doris Turner of Harrisonburg, Clara Secrist of Shenandoah, and Mary Lam and husband, Virgil, of Elkton; a sister, Maggie Dean and husband, Willard, of Elkton; 11 grandchildren, Monica Wyant, Jonathan Lam, Rachel Hensley, Amanda Hensley, Steven Eppard, C.J. Secrist, Niki Park, Melissa Wyant, Melinda Wyant, Justin Wyant, and Raven Wyant; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, James Everett Wyant; three brothers, Elmer Shifflett, Linwood Shifflett and Kemper Shifflett; eight sisters, Gladys Hensley, Betty Williams, Dorothy Wyant, Elsie Kathleen Gooden, Leatha Collier, Mamie Baugher, Beatrice Beasley and Bertha Lawson.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with the Rev. L. Keith Powers officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
