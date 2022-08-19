Ada Leona Smith - Ada, Lee, Mom, Mam-maw, Me-maw - passed away on August 17, 2022 at Birch Gardens Assisted Living, Staunton.
Lee was born February 27, 1924 in Speedwell, VA to the late Edgar F. Funk and Ada Hackler Funk. She was fourth in line of ten children and was the last surviving member of her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl S. Calhoun, daughter-in-law, Tracey T. Smith; five grandchildren, Greg Calhoun (Melody), Amanda Ritchie (Clark), Melissa Calhoun-Kelley (Brian), Mindy S. Boitnott (Ryan) and McKenna Smith. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Dylan Calhoun; Romney and Eston Ritchie; Lydia, Nathan, Savanna, and Davis Kelley; Justice and Mason Boitnott; Emma Smith and Ella Hale.
She was preceded by brothers, Walter, Kermit, Paul, Fred, Ralph, and Winston; sisters, Lola Sutler, Debbie McCurdy, and Edith Hearn; and her beloved son, Roger Smith, on May 26, 2016.
Lee retired from The Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company. Her favorite time was spent with family and friends and traveling to the mountains and beach.
As long as her health allowed, she attended and was a member of Grottoes Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes, with Pastor Mark Wingfield officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Grottoes 91 2nd St./P.O. Box 307 Grottoes, VA 24441.
