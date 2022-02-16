Ada Rebecca Saum, 95, of Elkton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Mrs. Saum was born Sept. 5, 1926, in Page County and was the daughter of the late George and Fleta Long. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. “Bob” Saum; three siblings, Oleta Stallman, Hunter Long and Evelyn Quick; and a great-granddaughter, Madilynn Grace Saum.
Ada was a very active person and known by many. She worked in her early years at DuPont in Waynesboro and at the Shenandoah Knitting Mill until its closing. She was a member of the Elkton Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary where she devoted many hours of voluntary work. She was also a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge in Shenandoah and the Shenandoah VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Ada gave her life to Jesus Christ and is in God’s Heaven now and will be sadly missed by all who knew her, but most of all never forgotten.
Surviving are her two sons, Robert Wayne Saum and wife, Barbara, and David Lynn Saum and wife, Harriet. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Aaron, Jordon, Miranda and Cody Saum, as well as three stepgrandchildren, four great-grandchildren, six stepgreat-grandchildren and one stepgreat-great-grandson.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Rose Hensley officiating. Interment will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations be given to Elkton Volunteer Fire Co. (Rockingham Co. F&R), P.O. Box 91, Elkton VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
