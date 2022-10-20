Adam Lee Smith, 50, a resident of Staunton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at UVA Medical Center. Adam was born July 13, 1972, in Rockingham County, Va. to the late Lester Adkins Smith Jr. and Diana Lynn Guyer Umbel.
He worked in the health supplement industry as the Director of Information Technology at Green Valley Natural Solutions. Adam was passionate about his career and web development. Along with his work, Adam enjoyed camping, music festivals, and spending time with the people he loved.
Adam is survived by his partner, Kristie Hevener Cross; children, Allison Lyn Smith, Lucas Addison Smith, Violet Elizabeth Cross and Madison Gray Higginbottom; grandchildren, Freya English Gillen and Jude Gray Higginbottom; stepbrother, Scott Allen Umbel; and stepsister, Jennifer Umbel.
In addition to his parents, Adam was preceded in death by his brother, Lyn Adkins Smith, and his stepfather, Wayne Wendell Umbel.
All services will be held privately.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.