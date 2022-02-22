Adam Levi Gowl, 45, a resident of Mebane, N.C., passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Adam was born Feb. 19, 1976, in Harrisonburg, Va., to Leon Franklin and Doris Elaine Garber Gowl. He married Jennifer Smith Gowl on April 17, 1999.
Adam was a devoted husband, son, brother, and friend who never met a stranger. His favorite activities included participating in events at his church, Mebane Bible Church, where he served as a deacon; hunting trips, especially at the famous West Virginia bus; Cowboy Action competitions; and joking with anyone who was within earshot. His work started at Food Lion where he met his soul mate, Jennifer Smith. He eventually returned to construction jobs and quality control in both Virginia and North Carolina over the next few decades before taking intermittent leaves of absence to battle lymphoma under the caring hands of staff and friends from Duke Cancer Center, Mebane Bible Church, Bradford Academy, SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home, and the greater Mebane community.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Franklin and Doris Garber Gowl; and his father-in-law, John Richard Smith. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Smith Gowl and his son, Joshua Gowl; mother-in-law, Joan Dale Smith and sister-in-law, Jessica Smith; siblings, Tonya Stockman and husband, Ken, Darren and wife, Barbie, Jerry and wife, Brooke, Daryl and wife, Ellen, Tabitha Bohnsack and husband, Kevin; nieces and nephews, Tehya and Rachel Stockman, Brianna Gowl, Benjamin, Martina and Elijah Gowl, and Natalie and Sadie Bohnsack; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, whom he cherished. Chance and Finley are the two giant schnauzers who were always at his side.
He loved the Lord and gave thanks for his blessings and continued to share his love of God and his testimony with everyone. Pastors Jason Palmer, Lee Davis, Brad Batten, and Mike Little will conduct a memorial service Saturday, Feb. 26, at 3:00 p.m. at Greenmount Church of the Brethren. Burial will be held privately.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so Friday, Feb. 25, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Duke Cancer Center fund via this website: https://www.gifts.duke.edu/cancersupport.
Online condolences may be made to www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
