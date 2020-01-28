Adam ‘Tooter’ Thompson
Adam Darrell “Tooter” Thompson, 35, a resident of Linville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Mr. Thompson was born Feb. 13, 1984, in Rockingham County and was the son of Darrell Wynn and Anita Kay (Holloway) Thompson of Linville.
He was a 2002 Broadway High School graduate and enjoyed the outdoors, deer and coon hunting and flying his drone.
In addition to his parents, Adam is survived by his sister, Amanda Thompson May and husband, Matthew; grandmother, Marie Thompson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard Thompson, Lena Holloway and Archie Holloway.
Pastor Jon Prater will conduct a memorial service Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mount Zion Church of the Brethren.
The family will receive friends Tuesday at McMullen Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m.
The body was cremated and there will be no viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Family Life Resource Center, 273 Newman Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
