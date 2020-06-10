DAYTON -- Addison Jacob Showalter, age 4, son of Matthew Jacob and Juanita Faye (Good) Showalter, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, as a result of a farming accident.
Addison was born on Jan. 20, 2016, in Rockingham County. He was all boy at heart and his greatest enjoyment came from helping his Dad on the family farm.
In addition to his parents, Addison is survived by a sister, Alisha Nicole Showalter; grandparents, Richard and Joanne Good, Kevin and Ellen Showalter; great-grandparents, Willis and Fannie Bell Good; aunts and uncles, Lewis and Cari Good, Kevin and Anita Good, Alan and Loretta Heatwole, Phillip and Marlene Rhodes, Maynard Good, Regina Good and special friend, Jordan Showalter, Alayna Good, Shannon and Angela Showalter, Keith Showalter, Abigail Showalter, Andrew Showalter; cousins, Joy, Jamie, and Isaac Good, Dakota and Chaseton Good, Wyatt and Sierra Heatwole, Crystal and Shane Rhodes, Alex and Destiny Showalter. He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Mahlon and Lydia Showalter, Joseph and Wilda Rhodes, John and Mattie Wenger.
The ministers of the church will conduct a funeral service on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church. Those attending are asked to abide by current COVID-19 restrictions and maintain safe social distancing inside the church, where seating will be limited. Additional seating will be available in the social hall and sound will be available outside of the church.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 12:30 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 9 p.m. at the home.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
