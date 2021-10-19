Adele Good Coakley, 92, a resident of Dayton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Mrs. Coakley was born June 13, 1929, in Mount Sidney to the late Charles William and Clara Link Good.
She loved working with children and was known as a mom to all of her children’s friends. She grew up in the Salem Lutheran Church in Mount Sidney and was an active member of Dayton United Methodist Church.
On July 10, 1954, she married Richard Allen Coakley, who preceded her in death on July 5, 2010.
Surviving are her children, Sherry Pebworth and husband, Otto, of Broadway, Toni C. Harris and husband, Billy, of Rolesville, N.C., and Heidi C. Myers and husband, Jon, of Dayton; siblings, Agnes Powell of Harrisonburg and Ivan Good and wife, Wilma, of Mount Sidney; grandchildren, Wesley Harris and Courtney Harris of Rolesville, N.C.; honorary family, who cared for her, Connie Propst of Timberville, Tracy and Brian Hinkle and their children, Tristan and Dallas of Mathias, W.Va., Deanna and Andy Fox and their children, Mahayla and Danny Kilgore of Timberville and Mary Emerick and her daughters, Skylar and Sophia of Broadway.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Martin Good and Danie Wise.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held at Dayton United Methodist Church Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 10:00 a.m. with The Rev. Derek Boggs and The Rev. Jenny Day officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
