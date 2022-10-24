Adele Hope Kline McDonald, age 85, of Front Royal, Va., passed away in the care of Blue Ridge Hospice surrounded by her family on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after a long fight with Alzheimer’s.
Adele was born on June 13, 1937, in Cook County, Ill., to the late John Kline and Marie Pierce Kline Bridge moving to Virginia in 1946 when her parents divorced. After moving to Virginia, Adele would spend her summers in Harrisonburg visiting her father, living above and working at his business, Kline’s Frozen Custard.
Adele graduated from Warren County High School in 1955 and took a job as secretary at A.S. Rhodes Elementary School, where she worked until marrying and starting a family. Adele spent most of her life as a stay-home mom caring for her children and later her mother, which the two of them shared a special bond, full of positivity and love. She was a longtime member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was a true animal lover and always had dogs and cats.
Adele is survived by her son, Dean McDonald and daughter, Meredith McDonald Evans, both of Front Royal; grandchildren, Keenan McDonald (Randall) of Winchester, Morgan Evans of Orlando, Fla., and Ocean McDonald Evans of Front Royal. She is also survived by cousin, John “Buddy” Windsor of Orlando, Fla. Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sandra Lee Kline; stepfather, Clyde “Ted” Bridge; stepmother, Bessie Long Kline; cousin, Genevieve Miller Watson; and many other cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend family night, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. Interment will be private, held at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester VA 22601.
Online condolences may be expressed through https://maddoxfuneralhome.com/obituary/.
