Adreane Renee Morris, 24, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021. Adreane was born April 25, 1996, a daughter of Tina (Morris) Miller of Grottoes and the late Frederick Richardson.
Adreane is also survived by a daughter, Lyrah Morris-Skeen, age 5; a son, Lyam Morris-Skeen, age 4; sisters, Ashley and Bethany Miller of Harrisonburg; aunt, Tammy Stroop "Tampster"; uncles, James Morris "Woody" and wife, Sherry, and Robert Morris "Bobby" and wife, Tess; stepfather, Bill Miller Jr.; grandparents, Dorothy and Bill Miller Sr.; and numerous family members in Maryland, North Carolina and West Virginia.
She is preceded in death by grandparents, Betty "Grammy" and James Morris; and grandmother, Norma Miller "Mom mom."
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, to sign the guest register and pay their respects. The family will be present between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, c/o Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
