Adrian Hyman Lambert, 84, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, on the Memory Care unit of Bellaire at Stone Port where he had spent the last two years entertaining the staff and residents with his unique stories and antics.
Adrian is survived by his wife of 48 years, Orva Mae Huffman Lambert of Dayton. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Anne Marie Lambert DePoy and husband, Clint, of Dayton; three sisters, Orva Showalter of Bridgewater, Carolyn Wenger of Dayton, and Zandra Miller and husband, Donnie, of Dayton; and three grandchildren, Jaxson Hunter DePoy, Anderson Clinton DePoy and Madison Grace DePoy. Additionally, Adrian is survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as his beloved cats, Marshmallow and Egypt.
Adrian is preceded in death by an infant sister, Dorene Lambert and two brothers-in-law, John Henry Showalter and Joseph Sterling Wenger.
Adrian was born in Sugar Grove, W.Va., on March 17, 1937, to the late Kermit Jesse Lambert and the late Gladys Ruthene Waggy Lambert.
He graduated from Circleville High School in 1955 and joined in marriage with Orva Mae Huffman at Dayton United Methodist Church on Dec. 21, 1973. Adrian worked at Dunham-Bush in Harrisonburg as a sheet metal worker for over 30 years and was one of the employees who helped to build the Dunham-Bush building.
Adrian was a friendly and outgoing individual who never met a stranger. He loved his family, friends, and life itself. He was equally happy to be hunting or fishing with friends in the mountains of West Virginia or eating breakfast with them at Hardees in Harrisonburg or Bridgewater. Adrian was a member of the Montezuma Church of the Brethren and former member of the Montezuma Ruritan Club where he served for many years. Adrian enjoyed the fellowship and friendship that he found in these places and with the folks of Montezuma.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Bellaire at Stone Port for the outpouring of love and support that was shown to them. Their kindness and caring is appreciated more than words can express. The family would also like to thank each and every friend, family member and neighbor who supported Adrian during his illness. Your kindness was felt at the deepest level and was so very much appreciated.
Friends and family will be received on Feb. 8 at Johnson’s Funeral Service in Bridgewater from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg on Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. officiated by his nephew, John H. “Buddy” Showalter.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Montezuma Church of the Brethren, 4937 Ottobine Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
