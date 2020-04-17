Afton Lee Taylor, 59, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. Mr. Taylor was born Feb. 4, 1961, in Charlottesville, Va., and was a son of Robert Lee Taylor and Agnes Mae Conley Taylor.
Afton loved reading, hunting and fishing before his illness, playing dominoes, and being with friends. He never met a stranger he couldn’t strike up a conversation with.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Gay Gaar Taylor, of 28 years; stepson, Jonathan James Gaar; brothers, Ricky Lee Taylor and Davis Taylor; and close cousin, Bud Morris.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
