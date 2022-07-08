Agnes “Aggie” Rodgers Raines, 92, of Keezletown, passed away July 6, 2022, in Harrisonburg. Mrs. Raines was born May 21, 1930, in Rockingham County to the late William Russell Rodgers and Agnes Letitia Rodeffer Rodgers.
Mrs. Raines was a graduate of Port Republic High School and a member of the Bethel Church of the Brethren in Keezletown, where she was the oldest member. She farmed with her husband for many years and enjoyed traveling every summer with him and her family. She especially enjoyed time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, and an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
On July 28, 1948, she married Charles Edward Raines Jr., who preceded her in death on Dec. 21, 2014. She is survived by four children, Charles “Chuck” Raines III and wife, Barbara, Letitia “Tish” Morris, Deborah “Debbie” Raines and Rebecca “Becky” Mayes and husband, JR, all of Keezletown; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Phillip “Phil” Raines; siblings, Everette Rodgers, William Rodgers Jr., Wanda Rodgers, Nell Bauserman, Jane Blosser, Glenna Wonderly and LaVan Meadows; grandson, Andy Morris; great-grandson, Ryker Balice; and son-in-law, Mel Morris.
The Rev. William Staton will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Port Republic Cemetery in Port Republic.
Services entrusted to Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
