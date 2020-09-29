Agnes Ann Carter
Agnes Ann Carter, 93, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Journeys Crossing in Elkton. She was born in New York on July 17, 1927.
She was united in marriage on Sept. 22, 1945, to Garfield Thurman “Gary” Carter, who preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 2010.
She is survived by a son, Robert Carter, and her daughter in spirit, Jill Phillips.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Dayton Cemetery with Chaplain Murphy Terry officiating.
A special thanks to the staff of Journeys Crossing and Legacy Hospice for their wonderful care and love.
