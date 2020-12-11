Agnes Crockett Massie Weaver, 80, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born April 22, 1940, in Winchester, Va., and was the daughter of Walter Wortham and Agnes (Oglesby) Massie.
She graduated from Longwood College with a teaching degree and was active in Kappa Delta sorority. Her love of history led her to volunteer at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Historical Society, The Virginia Quilt Museum and was active in Daughters of the American Revolution.
She and her husband restored two historical homes and their last home they donated a slave quarter to Zenda, one of the first African American communities in Rockingham County. Her love of preservation, downtown revitalization and planned city growth led her to be the first woman to run a campaign and be elected to Harrisonburg City Council. She believed in preserving our historical past while also supporting groups of the present and future such as Black Lives Matter and the LGBT community. She was an avid bridge player and belonged to as many bridge groups as time would allow.
Surviving are her two children, Kathryn Weaver Marks and husband, Kyle, of Linville, Va., and Craig Weaver and wife, Jill Dunlap, of Puerto Morales, Mexico; three grandchildren, Bridget White, Isabella White and Sam Weick and wife, Dalisha Rivera; and great-grandson, John Weick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Weaver; her sister, Mary Helen Silverio; and just a couple weeks ago her brother, Walter “Danny” Massie.
All services will be private.
