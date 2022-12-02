Agnes Marie Sager (Grammy) went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, surrounded by family members. She was 91 years old. Agnes was born Feb. 23, 1931, in Briery Branch to M.L. and Beulah Driver. She was the third youngest of seven brothers and sisters. In January 1951, she wed William D. Sager to whom she was married for 65 years until the time of his death in 2016. They had two sons, Terry and Alan. Agnes has spent the last six years as a resident of Bellaire at Stone Port.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and son, Alan. She also experienced the loss of her brothers, M.L. Driver Jr., Gordon Driver, Jerry Lee Driver and her sisters, Gay Simmers, Fay Bodkins and Waltine Begoon.
She is survived by her son, Terry and wife, Jane; daughter-in-law, Nancy Sager; granddaughters, Melissa Sager Harpine and husband, Justin, and Rebecca Sager Dolan and husband, Jake; great-granddaughters, Virginia Dolan and Vivian Harpine and baby, Malachi Dolan. Agnes is also survived by a sister, Alda Revercomb; sisters-in-law, Madeline Driver and Lois Driver; brother-in-law, Charles Bodkins, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Agnes was a 1949 graduate of Bridgewater High School, where she played basketball and softball. She loved her Lord, her life, her husband, children and grandchildren. She and Bill were practically inseparable. Where you saw one, you saw the other. She was an active member of Mill Creek Church of the Brethren. They enjoyed traveling with their Sunday School class and friends. The kids would always converge on their house on Sunday evenings to snack and play board games. Agnes' only major fault was that she tried to cheat at cards and always got caught.
Grammy took pride in her flowers and yard. Belk (Leggett's) department store was lucky to have her as a sales associate for almost 30 years. She had great fashion sense and enjoyed helping others with clothes and accessories. Agnes won several awards from Belk for her sales efforts. Agnes enjoyed taking ceramics classes. Many of her creations decorated her home and others as well. During her stay at Bellaire, she made many friends of the other residents and staff due to her delightful sense of humor and friendliness.
A Family Night will be held at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, at 2:00 p.m. at Mill Creek Church of the Brethren, 7600 Port Republic Road, Port Republic. Service will be conducted by Pastor Glenn Bollinger. Burial will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Special thanks to the caregivers at Bellaire at Stone Port and Sentara Hospice for their concern and care during her stay and transition. Thanks to Pastor Glenn for his guidance during Agnes' transition. Donations to her memory may be made to the Mill Creek Cemetery Fund.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
