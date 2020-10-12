Agnes Naomi Baker, daughter of the late Carl and Elsie Christian, was born on Aug. 20, 1939, in Shenandoah, Va. At an early age, she confessed her faith in Jesus Christ and joined the Grove Hill United Methodist Church where she was a dedicated member.
Agnes was united in holy matrimony to Harold Leo Baker on Feb. 15, 1959. This union was blessed with one daughter. Leo Baker preceded her in death on June 2, 2015.
Agnes had a generous spirit and fun personality. Her life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so much, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of those who knew and loved her. Agnes lived in Stanley, Va. with her husband until 2012, when they relocated to Christiansburg, Va. to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren. She quietly departed this life, at her home, surrounded by her family, on Oct. 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and her sisters, Emma Foltz and Isabelle (Belle) Kelley.
Agnes’s life will forever be cherished by her daughter, Harriet Price, and Harriet’s husband, Jeff. She is also survived by three grandchildren, who meant the world to her: Tyler, Tori, Trevor, as well as her beloved sister, Monnie Reed, of Shenandoah, Va., her husband, Robert (Bob); and much loved brothers-in-law, Marv Kelley and Carroll Lee Foltz; nieces, Pam Womack and husband, BA; Hannah Kelley and husband, Jeremy; Kristen Herring and husband, Kenny; nephew, Robert Jr. (Bob) and wife, Suzanne.
A graveside service will be held privately Wednesday at the Grove Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ellen Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grove Hill United Methodist Church, c/o Marv Kelley, 54 Brown Stone Drive, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477.
Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
