Agnes Regenia Davis, 80, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Grace Health & Rehabilitation Center in Stanardsville.
Mrs. Davis was born June 23, 1940, in Page County, and was the daughter of the late Howard F. and Effie D. Watson Meadows. She was a member of the Jollett Bible Mission and had worked at Blue Bell, and drove a school bus for Page County Schools. She and her husband owned and operated Bobs Grocery for a number of years and she helped her husband operating poultry houses and working on their farm for many years. She enjoyed flowers, reading and geneology and spending time with her grandchild and great-grandchildren.
Bedsides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Franklin Davis Sr.; brothers, Phillip R. Meadows and Dallas E. Meadows, and sisters, Elaine Knight and Eunice B. Meadows.
Mrs. Davis is survived by a son, Bobby F. Davis Jr. and wife, Melanie, of Elkton; sisters, Doris Winn of Blackstone, and Sandra Dinges of Harrisonburg; a grandchild, April Hicks and husband, Bryan, and two great-grandchildren, Emma Sellers and Logan Sellers.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday July 26, 2020, at the Jollett Cemetery in Page County with Richard Breeden officiating. The casket will remain closed.
Mrs. Davis is at the Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, where friends may call.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.