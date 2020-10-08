Agnes S. Grogg
Agnes Sabina Dickenson Grogg, 89, a resident of Broadway, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market. Mrs. Grogg was born Oct. 6, 1931, and was a daughter of the late John Edmond and Elsie Curry Dickenson.
She retired from Metro Pants and was a homemaker. She loved playing softball, sewing, crocheting and collecting old dolls. She was a member of the Timberville-Broadway Senior Center.
On Sept. 23, 1950, she married Minor O. Grogg, who passed away on April 1, 1991.
Surviving are her daughters, Charlotte Faye Moyers and husband, Ronnie Sr., of Singers Glen, Penny Fitzwater and husband, Glenn, of Harrisonburg, Kathy Strawderman of Broadway, Tammy Herring and husband, Vernon Jr., of Harrisonburg, Shenna Knight and husband, James Jr., of Elkton; sisters, Ruelette Milstead of Harrisonburg and Mary Riggleman of Rockingham; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Grogg was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.
At her request, the body was cremated and all services will be held privately.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
