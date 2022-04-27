Agnes Seretta Gray, 94, of Luray, passed away at home on Monday, April 25, 2022. Mrs. Gray was born in Shenandoah, Va., on Nov. 14, 1927, to the late Martin and Ollie Mae Kite Comer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Gray, on July 17, 1994.
Agnes is survived by five sons, George Ronnie Gray, Jerry Leon Gray, Larry Martin Gray, Alex Edwin Gray and Franz Gray; two daughters, Kay Agnes Purdham and Kathy Faye as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.