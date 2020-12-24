Agnes V. Hensley
Agnes Virginia Hensley, 86, of Stanley, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born March 12, 1934, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Elmer Lloyd Stoneberger and Lue Willie Cubbage Stoneberger.
On July 15, 1950, Agnes married Obert Clinton Hensley, who died March 25, 1990.
She is survived by a daughter, Joyce Alger and husband, Roger, of Shenandoah; a sister, Doris Stoneberger of Stanley; one granddaughter, Melissa Stover and husband, Mike, of Harrisonburg; a grandson, Michael Alger and wife, Heather, of Shenandoah; and four great-grandchildren, Cole Stover and fiancée, Hannah of North Carolina, Savannah Runyon of Elkton and Cheyenne Runyon and Montana Alger, both of Shenandoah. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Floyd, Leon and Kenneth Mack Stoneberger; and two sisters, Elizabeth Lucas and Mattie Kibler.
A private graveside service will be conducted Sunday, Dec. 27, at Leake’s Chapel Cemetery in Stanley by her son-in-law, Roger Alger.
The Bradley Funeral Home will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 27, for those wishing to sign the register book and pay their respects.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Page County Animal Shelter.
