On July 11, 2023, comforted by his family, Alan Joseph Liskey (Al) went to be with his wife and Savior. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie, and his parents, David Hunter Liskey and Evangeline Joseph Liskey of Rockingham; two brothers, David and Jim Liskey and sister, Eva Jo Kelly. He is survived by his brothers, Richard and John S. Liskey and sister, Laura Lynn Travers.
In 1956, Al and Jacquelyn Ditzler Liskey, “Jackie”, were united in marriage. They raised their family on a farm in Keezletown. Their children are Joe (Alan J. Liskey Jr.) and Linda of Keezletown, Lynn Siler of Rockingham and John William Liskey and Anne of Weyers Cave. One son, preceded his father in death, George Hunter Liskey, and Kathy (who survives).
Al was blessed with grandchildren: Sarah Liskey Crisman (Wes), Lee Siler (Amanda), Mary Liskey Combs (Brent), Marie Siler Hardin (Steve), Michael Hunter Liskey (Brittny), Dale Patrick Liskey (fiancé, Tami), Julia Faith Liskey and Scott William Liskey. Preceding his grandfather in death was Jared Robert Liskey.
More blessings followed with great-grandchildren: Annalie Sky Crisman, Creed Marshall Combs, Oktober Rayne Liskey, Caleb Michael Combs, Leah Brooke Siler, Andrea Mae Crisman, Austyn Carol Crisman, Owen Hunter Liskey, Cora Joseph Combs, Joseph Alexander Liskey, Adalida Irene Crisman and Benny Simmons Liskey.
In lieu of flowers, Al’s family has requested that donations be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association (Central and Western Virginia Chapter) or to the church’s (KUMC) memorial fund.
Arrangements are through Kyger Funeral Homes and Crematory.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, July 16, 2023, at Keezletown United Methodist Church. The family welcomes visitation at the church prior to the service starting at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be private.
