Alan Dale Trammell, 68, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at his home.
Born in Harrisonburg on Oct. 9, 1954, he was a son of the late Garland L. Trammell Sr. and Janet “Pat” Gooden Trammell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Eddie Bush.
Dale was a retired trucker driver who most recently was employed by Good’s Trucking.
He is survived by his wife, Dora L. Trammell; a son, Thomas Alan Trammell; three sisters, Debbie Davis, Donna Ruefer and Dianne Trammell; a brother, Garland “C.H.” Trammell Jr.; two grandchildren, Sierra Armentrout and Jadynn Brown; and two great-grandsons, Casen Hinton and Elijah Hinton.
In keeping with Dale’s wishes, there will be no viewing and no service. However, a memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.