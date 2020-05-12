Albert Clarence Taylor, 77, of Luray, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born Aug. 6, 1942, in Luray and was a son of the late Glenn Owen Taylor and Elda Virginia Seal Taylor.
Albert worked for Wallace Computer Services in Luray as a supervisor, retiring with 30 years of service.
He was a member of the Mount Zion Church of the Brethren and the Republican Committee. He was a musician having played with the gospel group at his church as well as several local bands including Stonebridge.
On Feb. 21, 1963, he married Shirley Ann Manuel Taylor, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Dawn Lam and Kim A. Pence of Luray; three brothers, Granville O. Taylor of Lexington, Ky., Larry Wayne Taylor of Luray, and Roger L. Taylor of Stanley; three grandchildren, Christopher Pence and Joshua Pence, both of Luray, and Tiffany Stepp of Elkton; and one great-grandchild, Danny Ray Stepp of Elkton. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Myrtle Mae Somers, Agnes Louise Taylor and Linda Marlene Taylor.
A private graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, May 13, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray by Pastor Gary Major. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Zion Church of the Brethren, 176 Sedwick Road, Luray, VA 22835.
Visit TheBradleyFuneralHome.com for service stream information.
