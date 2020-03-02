Albert Constable V
HARRISONBURG — Albert Constable V, a former leading Harrisonburg realtor, died Thursday, (2/20/20), at Sentara RMH after a long illness. He was 79.
Mr. Constable was born in Wilmington, Del., a son of the late Albert Constable IV and Phyllis R. Constable Grattan. He moved to Harrisonburg when he was 10 years old and attended Harrisonburg public schools. He was a graduate of Christ Church School in Kilmarnock and the University of Virginia.
After teaching at John C. Myers in Broadway, he entered the real estate business in Harrisonburg, where he was fortunate to be mentored by John C. Horsley. They later became partners in Horsley and Constable Realtors. Recognizing changes in the national and local housing markets, they formed Coldwell Banker Horsley and Constable. As a realtor, Mr. Constable was known for his knowledge of the area real estate market and his strong relationships with the firm’s clients and customers.
Mr. Constable loved sailing and boating on the Chesapeake Bay and Smith Mountain Lake and enjoyed dove and duck hunting with his sons and friends. He was an avid reader.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Constable was predeceased by his daughter, Courtney Constable; his brother, Phillip R. Constable; his stepfather, George G. Grattan; and stepbrother, George Grattan and his wife, Marty Grattan.
He is survived by Virginia Joseph; two sons, Albert Constable VI (Con) and his wife, Wendee, and William E. Constable and his wife, Kimberly, both of Rockingham County; and grandchildren, Albert Constable VII (Seth), Ava Wynsboro Constable and Parker Evans Constable. He also is survived by a stepsister, Connie G. Averett of Statesboro, Ga.; sister-in-law, Sherry A. Constable; brother-in-law, William Joseph and his wife, Janet; many nieces and nephews, who were special to him; and former wife, Kay Kulesher.
Visitation will be at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to: Habitat for Humanity, 205 Dry River Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Blue Ridge Food Bank, 96 Laurel Hill Road, Verona, VA 24482.
