Albert Lee Smith, 66, of Mount Solon, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
Albert was born Feb. 24, 1955, a son of the late Rebecca Mary (Malcolm) and David John Smith.
He was united in marriage to Diana (Nessorodt) Smith, who preceded him in death.
Albert is survived by daughters, Crystal Ford and husband, Donnie, of Bridgewater and Lucricia Marie Smith of Mount Solon; sons, Dave Smith and wife, Stephanie, of Bridgewater and Jason Hensley; sisters, Daisy Huff of Staunton and Dorothy Drake of Pennsylvania; brothers, Stover Smith of Staunton, Robert Smith of Harrisonburg, Tucker Smith of Harrisonburg and Jake Smith of Harrisonburg; 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by brothers, John, James, and Edward Smith and sisters, Virginia Smith, Mary Florence Cook and Rose Pitsenbarger.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Greenmount Cemetery in Harrisonburg with Chaplain David Kite officiating.
