Albert O. "Bill" Davis, 86, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at UVA Transitional Care Hospital in Charlottesville, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bill was born on May 19, 1934 in Elkton, Virginia, where he was raised by his late grandmother, Mattie “Granny” Davis. In addition to his grandmother, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Edwin “Wayne” Davis and Leo Davis, and a half-brother and half-sister.
On April 11, 1953, he married Pamela G. Davis, who preceded him in death on Oct. 20, 2000.
Bill graduated from Elkton High School in 1952. He served aboard the USS Gyatt DD-712 during the Korean War with the U.S. Navy as a "Tin Can Sailor” holding a GM3 ranking. In 1969, Bill and his wife, Pamela, came back to the valley where, along with friends, he organized Elkton Community Little League and served as the first president and was currently serving on their board of directors.
Along with his wife, Pamela, they had owned and operated the Blue and Grey Lawn and Garden in Elkton, there he did sales and repairs for over thirty years. In addition, he also had owned and operated the B and W Catering. Bill was a member of the 23rd° Mason, V.F.W., American Post, Junior Order United Auto Mechanics, and Massanutten Hunting Club. He was also the president of Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church, serving as a trustee. He will be greatly missed in the Elkton Community.
He leaves behind his sons, Michael “Mike” W. Davis and wife, Betty, of Elkton, and Robert "Robbie" W. Davis and wife, Cindy, of Shenandoah; five grandchildren, Zachary Davis and wife, Meg, Jessica Oldham, Megan Blake and husband, Justin, Robert Davis II, and Tyler Davis, and great-grandchildren, Preston, Madison, Aspyn, Emberlynn, and Silas.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. A private burial will be at Elk Run Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elkton Evangelical United Methodist Church Building Fund, 513 E. Spotswood Avenue, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
