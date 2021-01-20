Alberta (Hoey) Dobbs
Alberta (Hoey) Dobbs, 105, of Penn Laird, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Community. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Oct. 18, 1915, and was a daughter of the late Otis Edwin and Louise Virginia (Troehler) Hoey.
Alberta was a member of the Massanutten Presbyteria Church and a graduate of Drexel University.
She was united in marriage on April 7, 1942, to Harry James Dobbs, who preceded her in death on Sept. 19, 2013.
Surviving are a brother, Ralph Hoey; a son, Tom Dobbs and wife, Donna, of Midlothian; three grandchildren, Matthew T. Dobbs, Brian J. Dobbs, and Lauren Ashley Dobbs; and three great-grandsons, Kaiden J. Dobbs, Alex Dobbs and Aiden Dobbs.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna R. Dobbs; son, Harry J. Dobbs III; sister, Ruth Hoey Sellers; and brother, Charles Hoey.
No services are planned at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
