Alberta Jeannette Barbour, 71, of Broadway, Va., passed away April 19, 2020, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg. She was born Feb. 13, 1949, in Washington, D.C., and was a daughter of the late Wallace Watson and Ethel Alberta Mickey.
Alberta worked in housekeeping at the UVA Hospital.
On Dec. 17, 1971, she married James Barbour, who preceded her in death July 31, 2007.
She leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Crystal J. Mickey (John), Bridgette N. Barbour, and a stepson, Tony E. Barbour, all of Charlottesville, Va.; six grandchildren, Quania Mickey, Avantae Logan, Delano Logan, Uniqua Barbour, Richard Robinson, Onajah Robinson; six great-grandchildren; a host of cousins and friends; one aunt, Lorraine Lucas of Gordonsville, Va.; devoted cousins/sisters, Marcia Quarles, Wanda Lucas, Janice Lucas; a devoted cousin, Teddy Mickey; and four fur grand dogs, Ezra, Titan, Lily, Lexi.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Domoniqua Barbour.
Her body was cremated and services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.