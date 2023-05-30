Alberto Juan Santiago
Alberto Juan Santiago, 69, of Timberville, Va., passed away May 22, 2023, at his residence. He was born Feb. 25, 1954, in Puerto Rico to the late Augustus and Alphamia Alcantara Santiago.
Alberto retired from Merck in 2017.
On Aug. 9, 2007, he married Janie Gentry Santiago, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Tonya Strickler and husband, Justin, of Timberville; grandchildren, Dakota Alexander, Katharyn Gentry, Kaitlyn Reed, Olivia Strickler, Isabella Strickler and Kira Reed; and great-grandson, Chael Alexander.
He was preceded in death by son, E.W. Reed III.
A service was held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.