Alexander Allen Andreadakis, 68, of Greenbelt, Md., died Dec. 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 8, 1951, in Baltimore, Md., and was a son of the late George John and Greta Corbin Andreadakis.
He was a carpet installer.
Surviving are one brother; one sister; and one half sister.
Pastor Bernard Fuska will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Timberville Cemetery.
A guestbook will not be available to sign until Monday morning. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.