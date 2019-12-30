Alexander "Mac" McFall Dickson, 90, of Mount Solon, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his home. Mac was born in Staunton, Va., on Oct. 8, 1929, a son of the late Ruth Kinzer (McFall) and A.R. "Bob" Dickson.
He worked as a Realtor. He was an avid fisherman, loving vacationing in Nags Head and spending time with family and friends.
Seventy years ago on Oct. 15, 1949, he was united in marriage to Jean (Smith) Dickson, who survives.
Alexander is also survived by daughters, Betty Jo Robinson and husband, Edward Lee, of Verona, and Kathy Sensabaugh of Stuarts Draft; sons, Jerry Dickson and wife, Barbara, of Richmond and Scott Dickson and wife, Marie, of Fort Defiance; brother, Bill Dickson of Bridgewater; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Lee Dickson.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the funeral home with the Rev. Hollis Dodge officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Briery Branch Church of the Brethren Cemetery Fund, 6628 Briery Branch Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.