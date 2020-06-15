Alexander McKee ‘Snuffy’ Neff
Alexander McKee “Snuffy” Neff, 86, of Rockingham, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Neff was born on July 23, 1933 in Mineola, N.Y., and was a son of the late Roy and Helen (Ritchie) Neff. At age 15, he altered his birth certificate so that he could join the United States Marine Corps. At 17 he became a Sergeant and was a Tank Commander. Alex served during the Korean Conflict. After his military service, Mr. Neff owned and operated Alcor Body Works in Annapolis, Md. He built seven replica vintage cars, using the frame of United States Postal Service Jeeps. Later, Alex moved to Florida where he built airplanes. He lived in the Shenandoah Valley for many years.
Alex is survived by his two daughters, Leslie Neff and companion, Tim Hasler, of Rockingham, and Renee Neff of Crownsville, Md.; and grandchildren, Creed Combs, Ruby Anderson, Pearl Anderson, and Grace Anderson. In addition to his parents, Alex was preceded in death by a son, Roy Neff.
To celebrate what would have been his 87th birthday, a gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the home of his daughter Leslie from 4 until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all memorial contributions be made in Alex’s honor by giving to others. He often enjoyed buying candy for a child, or flowers for someone to brighten their day.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com
Arrangements entrusted to the McMullen Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, Va. 540.833.2891
