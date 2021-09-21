Alexander Ray Perdue, 70, of Mount Solon, Va., passed away at home Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Alexander was born Sept. 18, 1950, in Beckley, W.Va., to the late Jessie James and Minnie Marie Eller Perdue.
He was a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be remembered for his musical talents. Everyone touched by his presence will miss him dearly.
Alexander is survived by two sons, Tim Perdue and wife, Alina, of Washington and Anthony Perdue and wife, Lynn, of Kansas; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one on the way.
A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at 4:20 p.m. at his home.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
