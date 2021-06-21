Alfred Donald ‘Don’ Garrison Jr.
Alfred Donald “Don” Garrison Jr., 74, of McGaheysville, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home with his wife and dog, Lexy, by his side.
Mr. Garrison was born July 20, 1946, in Morristown, N.J., and was a son of the late Alfred Donald Sr. and Gloria Rawley Garrison. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Behlivanis.
Don relocated to the Valley in 1971 and became employed with Kawneer. He later retired from Walker Manufacturing in 2007. Don attended Mill Creek Church of the Brethren and in his spare time, enjoyed playing golf, listening to Bob Dylan, collecting Dylan memorabilia and playing guitar.
On Oct. 1, 1988, he married Gloria Kay Young Garrison, who survives. In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his daughter, Cindy Hayes and husband, John, of Pennsylvania; brother, Bruce Garrison of New Jersey; sisters, Bonnie Welch of Elkton, April Heatwole of West Augusta and Judy Pallotta of McGaheysville; granddaughter, Marissa Onorati; great-granddaughter, Wendy Onorati; several nieces; a grand-nephew and stepsons, Michael Greenlaw and wife, Amy, of New Hampshire and Steven Greenlaw and wife, Maria, of Long Island, N.Y.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Glenn Bollinger officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Tuesday at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA or the Salvation Army.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
