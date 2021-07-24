Alfred G. Brenneman
Alfred G. Brenneman, 94, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Oak Lea Nursing Home.
Mr. Brenneman was born on May 4, 1927, in Newport News, and was a son of the late Alfred W. and Verda Hersberger Brenneman. He was retired from Henderson Construction in the Williamsburg area.
He was a member of Warwick River Mennonite Church. Upon moving to Harrisonburg, he and his wife attended Lindale Mennonite Church.
On July 18, 1950, he married Delma Zuercher Brenneman. They were married for 71 years.
Surviving is a daughter, Jeryl Thomas and husband, George, of Newport News; grandchildren, Michael Layman, Gerald Faulkner, Tammy Faulkner; great-grandchildren, Justin Layman and wife, Madison, Olivia Layman, and Courtney Arthur; great-grandchildren, Mason Arthur and Kayden Arthur, and special nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Brenneman was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Conley; grandson, Jeffrey Layman, and a sister, Anna Mae Pellman.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Lindale Mennonite Church with Pastor Robert Yutzy officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Burial will be held privately.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lindale Mennonite Church, 6255 Jesse Bennet Way, Linville, VA 22834 or to the Good Samaritan Fund, VMRC, 1491 Virginia Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.