Alice Ann Wimer Kile, 72, of Hinton, passed away Sept. 22, 2021.
She was born Aug. 10, 1949, in Franklin, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Marvin J. Wimer and Arveda F. Arbaugh Nesselrodt.
Alice moved from Franklin, W.Va., and lived in the Hinton area for the last 47 years. She was of Protestant faith and enjoyed watching TV, listening to country gospel music and just enjoyed life.
On June 18, 1977, she married Charles Junior Kile, who preceded her in death Feb. 8, 2014.
She is survived by her children, Steven G. Bennett of Franklin, W.Va., Sarah A. Bennett of Hinton, Ronald D. Bennett of Virginia and Donnie L. Bennett of Franklin, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Justin C. Hertz, Christine Berg, Jason Simmons and Laiken Bennett; brothers, Frankie T. Wimer of Franklin, W.Va., Jerry Wimer of Virginia and Marvin J. Wimer of Franklin, W.Va.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Lambert.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Rawley Springs Mennonite Church Cemetery with Brother Robert Mallow officiating.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
