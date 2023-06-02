Alice Christina Lee fell asleep in the Lord on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Bridgewater Assisted Living Community where she had lived for the past year.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Interment will be at Emmanuel Episcopal Church Cemetery in Albemarle County.
She is survived by her sons, Frank Delaplane of Austin, Texas and Nicholas Delaplane of Manassas, Virginia. She is also survived by her sister, Cynthia Patzig; her nephews, Rob and Andy Patzig; and her grandchildren, Jackson and Lucy Delaplane. She loved her family deeply!
Alice will always be remembered for her unwavering faith in the midst of all the trials of life. She was a devoted member of Blessed Sacrament Church for the past 22 years and loved her Lord Jesus Christ and His church.
Alice was also an accomplished artist all of her life. In her later years she especially loved working with watercolors. Her creativity was a gift she generously shared with family and friends.
Alice was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Oct. 28, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Lt. Colonel Robert E. Lee of Pine Bluff, Arkansas and Joanna Downs of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was a long-time resident of San Antonio, Texas before moving to Harrisonburg, Virginia over 22 years ago.
Donations may be made in honor of Alice to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 154 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
