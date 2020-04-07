Alice Dunbar Goodyear, 78, of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Mrs. Goodyear was born Dec. 30, 1941, in Hopewell, Va., and was the daughter of the late Wilbur Preston and Mary Adams Dunbar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, James Ronald Goodyear; brothers, Edward and Harry Dunbar; and a sister, Hilda Scruggs.
Alice attended Radford College. She loved playing bridge, tennis, golf and had a great sense of humor.
She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Peck; son, James Goodyear and wife, Kira; brother, Tex Dunbar and wife, Vickie; grandchildren, Brandon and Bryce Peck and Zachary and Courtney Goodyear, as well as great-grandchildren, Addison, Isabelle and Lilly.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.