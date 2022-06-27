Alice Ebersole Geiman, 81, of Bridgewater, passed away on June 24, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Geiman was born on Sept. 9,1940, in Lebanon, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Ada Ebersole, and the seventh of their eight children.
Mrs. Geiman graduated from Bridgewater College in 1962 and worked as a teacher for many years, teaching in public schools, substituting, and teaching private preschool. She was a member of Mill Creek Church of the Brethren. She filled the role of being an active member as well as the supporting role of pastor’s wife while her husband, Thomas, served for 24 years as lead pastor until his retirement. She later became part of the paid staff at Mill Creek as the Director of Christian Education and Children’s Ministry.
Mrs. Geiman enjoyed cooking, baking, decorating and entertaining. She spent much of her free time doing crafts, reading, bird watching, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
On Sept. 9, 1963, she married Thomas W. Geiman, who preceded her in death in February of 2001. She is survived by a sister, Helen Fansler of York, Pa.; a brother, Harold Ebersole of Woodstock, Va.; a son, Jon Geiman and wife, Wendy, of Crimora; a daughter, Beth Gillette and husband, Steve, of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Allison Geiman, Autumn Hamlett, Evan Gillette, and Kendra Gillette; and great-grandchildren, Dantan Williams and Neal Corrigan.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 28, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Mill Creek Church of the Brethren. A memorial service will be on Thursday, June 30, at 2:00 p.m., also at Mill Creek Church of the Brethren.
