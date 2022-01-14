Alice Edwards Bryant, 82, of Richmond, Va., and formerly of Dayton, Va. and Bridgewater, Va., passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband, Sherrill Bryant and son, Hugh Bryant.
She is survived by her daughters, Dottie Bryant Chilton (Gil) of Richmond, Va., and Susan Bryant Schuffenhauer (Glenn) of Atlanta, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Constanza Bryant of Brandenton, Fla.; and grandchildren, Catherine, Matthew, and Sarah Chilton and Anna, Carson, and Rhoen Schuffenhauer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Richmond, Va. Online condolences can be left at affinityfuneralservice.com.
