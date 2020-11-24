Alice Faye Kline Pickett, 74, of Broadway, passed away at her residence on Nov. 22, 2020. She was born Sept. 3, 1946, in Broadway, and was a daughter of the late Grant Paul and Lucy Rinker Kline.
Alice was a bookkeeper for many years and was a member of Cedar Run Church of the Brethren near Broadway.
On Jan. 20, 1980, she married Clyde Daniel Pickett, who survives
Also surviving are one stepdaughter, Hope Pickett Graber and husband, Rodney, of Stuarts Draft; one stepgrandson, Stephen Gray Urglavitch of Stuarts Draft; one stepson, Clyde Daniel Pickett Jr. and wife, Karen Bennington, of Greene County, Va.; one stepgranddaughter, Emma Walker Pickett of Greene County, Va.; four sisters, Anna Showalter of Timberville, Nancy Kline Brannon of Elizabeth City, N.C., Virginia Strickler of Broadway and Sandra Whetzel of Broadway; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her sister, Charlotte Billhimer, and brother, Clarence Kline, preceded her in death.
A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Run Cemetery. There will be no services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be made at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.