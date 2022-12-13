Alice Irene Amos, 95, of Bridgewater, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at her home.
She was born in Elkton, MD, on March 12, 1927 and was a daughter of Gertrude Lane and John Shockley.
On June 10, 1944, she was united in marriage to Heisel Amos, who preceded her death.
Alice worked as a Secretary at Dayton Learning Center, which she truly enjoyed.
Alice is survived by children Nancy (Joe) Duncan, of Bridgewater, Suette (Michael) Hupp, Phillip (Jackie) Amos, Kim (Kimberly) K. Amos; grandchildren, Daniel Duncan, Crystal Wright, Kellie Matthaidess, Anthony Amos, Brian Amos, Aaron Hupp, Jason Hupp, Jerad Amos, Sarah Newman, and Tarah Joyce; several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Donnie Amos.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
