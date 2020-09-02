Alice Jo Gilliam Morris
Alice Jo Gilliam Morris, 87, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Alice Jo was born Aug. 30, 1932, in St. Charles, Va., daughter of the late Everett Doyle Gilliam and Hattie Alice Mullins Gilliam.
In addition to her parents, Alice Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Morris Sr.; and a brother, Martin L. Gilliam.
She is survived by her children, Ginny Judd, Becky Beck, Bob Morris, Joe Morris, Jim Morris, Paul Morris, Glenn Morris, Jonny Morris, Sonny Morris, Tim Morris, Victor Morris, Norman Morris, Felicia Housden and Bart Morris; brothers and sisters-in-law, The Rev. and Mrs. George Ewing Morris and Mr. and Mrs. Jack Grayson; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other family members and friends.
Alice Jo graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, Tenn. She married Robert C. Morris Sr. on Dec. 30, 1953, and lived in Harrisonburg, Va., for 38 years. Alice Jo was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Lee Memorial Gardens, 1986 Hickory Flats Road, Pennington Gap, VA 24277. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.
Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
