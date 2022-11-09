On Nov. 7, 2022, Alice Mae (Flanagan) Lilly, 85, of Timberville, went to be with the Lord and the love of her life, Bobby Edgar Lilly, who passed away on Oct. 25, 2022. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful." -1 Timothy 4:7.
She was born on Oct. 21, 1937, in Rainelle, W.Va., to the late Riley Flanagan and Frances (Botkin) Chandler.
She graduated from Rainelle High School. She had all types of office jobs and she always managed to become a boss.
She and Bobby were married on May 27, 1994. They spent 30 years together and especially loved their time spent in their home in Florence, S.C. We were very blessed when they moved to Virginia five years ago and were able to spend quality time with the both of them.
She loved to cook and eat blue crabs. She was a very creative woman, loved to decorate, especially at Christmas. She loved to make all types of crafts and didn't realize she could free-style paint until she was in her 70s. She would dance your socks off.
She is survived by three children, Marvin "Bernie" Mutherspaw Jr. and wife, Debbie, Catherine "Cathy" Lantz, and Vicki Rohart and husband, Michael; stepdaughter, Sharon "Sherry" Taylor and husband, Alan, who always called her mom; a special granddaughter, Marcie Mae Phares and husband, Neil; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, whom she loved spending time with.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Kathy Mutherspaw; son-in-law, Edwin Lantz Jr; grandson, Bobby Joe Crawford; and great-grandson, Charles Pitsenbarger.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, for both Alice and Bobby at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service for both Alice and Bobby will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Gerber and Chaplin Dave Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Church Cemetery in Sangerville.
The family would like to thank the staff at Davita Dialysis of Harrisonburg, the staff at Sentara RMH 5th Floor, and the Sentara RMH Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude and/or Harrisonburg ASPCA.
"Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one gets the prize? Run in such a way as to get the prize. Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last, but we do it to get a crown that will last forever. Therefore I do not run like someone running aimlessly; I do not fight like a boxer beating the air. No, I strike a blow to my body and make it my slave so that after I have preached to others, I myself will not be disqualified for the prize." -1 Corinthians 9:24-27.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.