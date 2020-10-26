Alice Mae Stoneburner, 90, of Elkton, passed away Oct. 24, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 10, 1930, in the Rocky Bar area of Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Albert and Fannie Trainer Gooden.
Alice was a member of the Elkton Pentecostal church and retired from Rocco after more than 40 years in the poultry industry.
On March 13, 1982, she married Howard Allen Stoneburner, who preceded her in death on May 20, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Delbert Dean; four brothers, John, Raymond, Lester and Ralph Gooden, and four sisters, Louise Dean, Hilda Berry, Helen Lam and Harriett Harvey.
Surviving is her daughter, Wanda K. Reduto of Elkton. Also surviving are three sons, Dennis A. Stoneburner (Ginger), John A. Stoneburner (Denise), and Daniel O. Stoneburner (Tammy); a sister, Shirley Tumer (Tommy) of McGaheysville; grandchildren, Terri Merica (Keith), Deana Harman (Doodle), James Morris (Melinda), Justin Stoneburner (Stormy), Chad Stoneburner (Hannah), and Conner Stoneburner; great-grandchildren, Alan Merica, Megan Rowe, Hunter Harman, Jessica Harman, MacKenzie Merica (fiancé, Dillon), Kaylee Merica, Rhea Stoneburner, Chris, James Lee, Memphis, Jackson and Matthew McDaniel and great-great-grandchildren, Tana and Emory Merica and Delaney Rowe.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with Pastor Travis Hensley and Pastor Brent Gabbard officiating.
Friends are welcome to call at the home of Wanda in Elkton at any time.
The family wishes to thank Legacy Hospice and their team, Jill and Erika.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
