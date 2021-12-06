Alice Marie Hottinger, 74, of Grottoes, formerly of Broadway, died Dec. 5, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
She was born Sept. 5, 1947, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Russell and Vergie Fulk Miller.
She worked in housekeeping at Wampler Foods in Timberville for a number of years. She loved her morning coffee while watching the birds, listening to music, Christmas time, and playing with her grandchildren.
Surviving are daughters, Dianna Baker and husband, Steve, of Grottoes, Cindy Hottinger and husband, Charlie, of Singers Glen; son, Ricky Hottinger and wife, Brandie, of Broadway; grandchildren, Amanda and husband, Willie, of Timberville, Nickki and husband, Tanner, Kayla and fiancé Braxton, Khloe; great-grandchildren, Jacie Crites, Kylea Martz, Taelynn Kesner, Tymber Kesner; sisters, Nancy “Jane” Hooke and husband, John, Mary Kisamore and husband, Roger; grand-dog, Tiny; great-grand-dogs, Remi and Molly.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Roy Miller, Shirley Fellows, Ripley “Ray” Miller, Russell “Bub” Miller, Pearl LePage, Richard “Dick” Miller, Roberta “Bert” Whetzel, Goldie Smith, Mae Dove, Samuel Miller; dog, Pickle; and her companion, Curtis Funkhouser.
The Rev. Paul Collins will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at the Concord U.C.C. Cemetery near Timberville.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Masks are encouraged at both the visitation and service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
